Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary Pardon

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.

In case you missed it, while talking to reporters at the White House yesterday, he mentioned more potential pardons, saying, “I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. The pardons are a very positive thing for a president. The power to pardon is a beautiful thing.” Only problem is —  there is nothing to pardon.

The legendary Muhammad Ali refused to serve in the Vietnam War, which was illegal, but in 1971 the Supreme Court reversed Ali’s conviction. In addition, President Jimmy Carter gave blanket amnesty to draft evaders in 1977.

Ali’s ex-wife, Khalilah Ali, who was married to  him from 1967 to 1976 is now speaking out.

Khalilah told TMZ,  “He’s gone,” she said. “You want to give somebody a pardon who’s alive. … I think [Trump] probably was a fan of Ali and he thought he would say something positive about him. That must be it, but it’s a little too late for that, he probably did it with good intentions, but he’s on the late show.”

She also added, “I think the pardon should go to those who kneel, that’s who should get the pardons, that would be putting it in the right perspective, in the right place. If he accepts Muhammad Ali being right for what he did, and want to give him a pardon, then that pardon should be going out to all those people who kneel.”

As we said yesterday, how about for the racist Birther Movement? How about an apology to Colin Kaepernick for trying to ruin his career? How about an apology to the Central Park Five for still saying guilty, after the exonerated by the state Supreme Court in 2014?

Watch Khalilah talk more about Trump below:

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

