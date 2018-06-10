CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’: From Diddy To Granny No One Is Safe

By claiming Tekashi 6ix9ine as his son on Instagram, Fif managed to outdo his long history of social media antics.

Leave a comment
50 Cent

Source: Splash / Splash News

50 Cent is trying to prove that his gift for trolling can be passed down genetically.

After claiming 6ix9ine as his long lost junior on Instagram, it’s not wonder both chart-topping MCs are constantly going viral.

“Your not gonna believe this but l dated a Mexican girl back in the day. 😳,” 50 typed to his followers. “l took a blood test and just found out 69’s my son,🤔no wonder he acts like that. 🤨get the strap.”

They’ve also been seen out, meaning 50 this might be deeper than an IG joke.

50 broke onto the scene in 1999 with the super-troll track “How To Rob,” and Tekashi is currently taunting Chief Keef and Lil Reese in true Curtis Jackson style.

From Vivica A. Fox, to Diddy to Floyd Mayweather, anybody can get it.

Keep flipping for 50’s wildest viral shenanigans from thought the years; Even Granny wasn’t safe.

50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’: From Diddy To Granny No One Is Safe was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading 50 Cent Will Go Viral Or Die Tryin’: From Diddy To Granny No One Is Safe

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
15 items
Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of…

From bedazzled bodysuits to looks with her Destiny's Child crew, check out her most epic styles.
06.08.18
Dear Kim Kardashian, Since Trump Listens To You,…

Kim, let us know when you have a moment, thanks!
06.07.18
Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap…

White men are far more likely to succeed at negotiating a pay raise than African-Americans are, according to a key…
06.06.18
5 Things That Can Easily Substitute The Swimwear…

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman for The Miss America Pageant announced on Good Morning America, "We will no longer judge our…
06.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close