CLOSE
Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Black Music Month: R. Kelly

Leave a comment

R. Kelly

Robert Sylvester “R.” Kelly singer, songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player. The Chicago native started his singing career in the late 1980s and debuted in 1992 with the group Public Announcement. After going solo in 1993, Kelly released his debut “12 Play.” The album gave Kelly his first number-one hit, “Bump N’ Grind”, which spent a record-breaking 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Singles chart. The album eventually going six times platinum.

In 1995, Kelly garnered his first-ever Grammy nominations; two nominations for writing, producing and composing Michael Jackson’s last number one hit “You Are Not Alone”

Kellz also signed a contract to play professional basketball with the Atlantic City Seagulls of the USBL.

Controversy followed Kelly throughout his career. A27-year-old Kelly and a then 15-year-old singer protege Aaliyah were illegally married in a secret wedding ceremony on August 31, 1994. In 2002, a video surfaced allegedly showing Kelly engaging in sex with, and urinating on, an underage girl. In June 2002, Kelly was indicted in Chicago on 21 counts of child pornography. He was later found not guilty.

His awards include a Guinness World Records, 3 Grammy Awards, 2 American Music Awards, 1 BET Awards, 6 NAACP Image Awards, 11 Soul Train Awards, and numerous Billboard Music Awards.

Black Music Month: R. Kelly was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

Black Music Month , r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Black Music Month - Build

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Black Music Month - Build Continue reading Black Music Month: R. Kelly

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Black Music Month - Build
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who…

Kellen Winslow Jr. was just looking for a home for his mother-in-law.
06.11.18
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using…

Domino’s Pizza fired an employee at its Pembroke Pines, Florida store who argued with a Black customer and was caught…
06.11.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
15 items
Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of…

From bedazzled bodysuits to looks with her Destiny's Child crew, check out her most epic styles.
06.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close