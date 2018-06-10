When a White woman criticized his “arrogance” on live television, the great Muhammad Ali broke down her White privilege long before the term was viral.

That time Muhammad Ali shut down two white ladies who didn't like his "arrogance". pic.twitter.com/zJSWPYUYnT — Tony Jones (@Realdealdude2) June 8, 2018

The GOAT: Never Forget When Muhammad Ali Checked This Entitled White Woman On Live TV was originally published on globalgrind.com

