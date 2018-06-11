Lil Black’s Mom Celebrates 31 Years Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Charm City
| 06.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The 2nd Annual Survivor Stroll was full of great surprises and a strong community. One of both included a salute to the mother of Radio One’s Lil Black (of 92Q Jams) who celebrated her 31st year breast cancer-free this year!

Loving this? Click here to see more exclusives from Survivor Soul Stroll 2018.

survivor soul stroll

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Lil Black’s Mom Celebrates 31 Years Cancer Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.10.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
15 items
Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of…

From bedazzled bodysuits to looks with her Destiny's Child crew, check out her most epic styles.
06.10.18
Dear Kim Kardashian, Since Trump Listens To You,…

Kim, let us know when you have a moment, thanks!
06.07.18
Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap…

White men are far more likely to succeed at negotiating a pay raise than African-Americans are, according to a key…
06.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close