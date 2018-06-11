Source: fstop123 / Getty
If you’ve ever needed a 2-year-old to make you feel insecure in your math skills, we’ve just found the one. This baby genius can already do basic math problems and he’s still in pampers.
We guarantee he’ll be graduating from high school at the age of 10. Don’t limit his abilities.
Baby Genius: This 2-Year-Old Is Already A Math Whiz was originally published on globalgrind.com
