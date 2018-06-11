Baby Genius: This 2-Year-Old Is Already A Math Whiz

If you’ve ever needed a 2-year-old to make you feel insecure in your math skills, we’ve just found the one. This baby genius can already do basic math problems and he’s still in pampers.

We guarantee he’ll be graduating from high school at the age of 10. Don’t limit his abilities.

Look at this 2 year old kid solving math problems. Our children are not elementary. They are little gods. Please don't limit their ability! pic.twitter.com/vmGN7mushJ — Melanie (@PoliteMelanie) June 9, 2018

