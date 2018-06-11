Baltimore County Summer Reading Program Starts

Libraries all over the region are launching summer reading programs, even in advance of the end of the school year.

This past weekend, Baltimore County kicked off its summer reading program as a way to help kids avoid the “summer slide.”

Their 2018 theme is “Libraries Rock.” Participants will be encouraged to explore the creative, expressive, inspirational power of music through engaging programs, literature, technology, arts and more. Their focus for children and teens is to keep their minds active and engaged during their summer break, with incentives for reading and a wide array of programs highlighting music and its connection to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), making, coding and more. By engaging the whole family and presenting diverse programs and books for every interest, Baltimore County Public Library hopes to keep library goers rockin’ and rollin’ all summer long!

“We have challenges for different age groups — for kids, elementary, middle school and high schoolers, and adults as well,” said Erica Palmisano, with the Baltimore County Public Library.

Let’s get to Rocking and Reading!

