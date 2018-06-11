CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore County Summer Reading Program Starts

Leave a comment
Girls Reading

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Libraries all over the region are launching summer reading programs, even in advance of the end of the school year.

This past weekend, Baltimore County kicked off its summer reading program as a way to help kids avoid the “summer slide.”

Their 2018 theme is “Libraries Rock.” Participants will be encouraged to explore the creative, expressive, inspirational power of music through engaging programs, literature, technology, arts and more. Their focus for children and teens is to keep their minds active and engaged during their summer break, with incentives for reading and a wide array of programs highlighting music and its connection to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM), making, coding and more. By engaging the whole family and presenting diverse programs and books for every interest, Baltimore County Public Library hopes to keep library goers rockin’ and rollin’ all summer long!

“We have challenges for different age groups — for kids, elementary, middle school and high schoolers, and adults as well,” said Erica Palmisano, with the Baltimore County Public Library.

Let’s get to Rocking and Reading!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore County Summer Reading Program Starts was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Baltimore County Summer Reading Program Starts

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery…

Insanity.
06.12.18
Racial Profiling Hell Won’t Stop Black People From…

Pride on display.
06.12.18
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F***…

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend…
06.11.18
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who…

Kellen Winslow Jr. was just looking for a home for his mother-in-law.
06.11.18
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using…

Domino’s Pizza fired an employee at its Pembroke Pines, Florida store who argued with a Black customer and was caught…
06.11.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close