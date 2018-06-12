CLOSE
National
Home > National

Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked By Georgia Medical Board

On June 7, medical board officials determined Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was a "threat to public safety."

Leave a comment

On June 8, the Georgia medical board determined that plastic surgeon Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was a “threat to public safety” after at least seven patient cases determined negligence, CBS News reports.

Davis-Boutte made national headlines after her affinity for dancing, rapping and singing in the operating room. In numerous videos posted online which have now been taken down, Davis-Boutte was seen using her scalpel to a beat while gliding around her unconscious patients.

The doctor is a trained dermatologist and director of Boutte Contour Surgery & Skin in Lilburn, Georgia, 31 miles outside of Atlanta.

RELATED: Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries Faces Lawsuit For Alleged Brain Damage To Patient

The board’s decision comes after a May 31 incident where a patient was rushed to the hospital after a liposuction, breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt-lift operation. In turn, the patient experienced a collapsed lung and suffered from anemia due to acute blood loss.

Davis-Boutte faces an impending lawsuit from nine patients who claim her practices resulted in disfigurement and in one case, brain damage. According to Susan Witt, a malpractice lawyer who is representing one of the patients in the lawsuit told Fox News that over 100 people have come forward with complaints.

Davis-Boutte continues to maintain her innocence. During a recent HLN interview, Davis-Boutte said, “I’ve done nothing wrong.” She later added, “I’m a surgeon, I’m supposed to be able to multitask.”

SOURCE: CBS News, Fox News

DON’T MISS:

Say Goodbye To This NYC Statue Devoted To Doctor Who Experimented On Enslaved Women

Health Hero: Here’s What This Doctor Wants Black Women To Know About HIV Right Now!

J. Marion Sims statue removed in New York City,

6 Medical Incidents That Gave Black Women Reason Not To Trust Doctors

6 photos Launch gallery

6 Medical Incidents That Gave Black Women Reason Not To Trust Doctors

Continue reading 6 Medical Incidents That Gave Black Women Reason Not To Trust Doctors

6 Medical Incidents That Gave Black Women Reason Not To Trust Doctors

Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked By Georgia Medical Board was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked…

On June 7, medical board officials determined Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was "a threat to public safety."
06.12.18
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery…

Insanity.
06.12.18
Racial Profiling Hell Won’t Stop Black People From…

Pride on display.
06.12.18
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F***…

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend…
06.11.18
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who…

Kellen Winslow Jr. was just looking for a home for his mother-in-law.
06.11.18
Man Posted Video Of Domino’s Pizza Employee Using…

Domino’s Pizza fired an employee at its Pembroke Pines, Florida store who argued with a Black customer and was caught…
06.11.18
Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A…

Jovita Jones brought the paid-for lingerie back to the store because the cashier forgot to remove the sensor. Of course,…
06.10.18
Muhammad Ali’s Ex-Wife Responds To Donald Trump’s Imaginary…

Khalilah Ali breaks down Trump's foolishness.
06.10.18
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close