On June 8, the Georgia medical board determined that plastic surgeon Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was a “threat to public safety” after at least seven patient cases determined negligence, CBS News reports.

Davis-Boutte made national headlines after her affinity for dancing, rapping and singing in the operating room. In numerous videos posted online which have now been taken down, Davis-Boutte was seen using her scalpel to a beat while gliding around her unconscious patients.

The doctor is a trained dermatologist and director of Boutte Contour Surgery & Skin in Lilburn, Georgia, 31 miles outside of Atlanta.

RELATED: Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries Faces Lawsuit For Alleged Brain Damage To Patient

The board’s decision comes after a May 31 incident where a patient was rushed to the hospital after a liposuction, breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt-lift operation. In turn, the patient experienced a collapsed lung and suffered from anemia due to acute blood loss.

Davis-Boutte faces an impending lawsuit from nine patients who claim her practices resulted in disfigurement and in one case, brain damage. According to Susan Witt, a malpractice lawyer who is representing one of the patients in the lawsuit told Fox News that over 100 people have come forward with complaints.

Davis-Boutte continues to maintain her innocence. During a recent HLN interview, Davis-Boutte said, “I’ve done nothing wrong.” She later added, “I’m a surgeon, I’m supposed to be able to multitask.”

SOURCE: CBS News, Fox News

DON’T MISS:

Say Goodbye To This NYC Statue Devoted To Doctor Who Experimented On Enslaved Women

Health Hero: Here’s What This Doctor Wants Black Women To Know About HIV Right Now!

Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked By Georgia Medical Board was originally published on hellobeautiful.com