Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times She Had Suicidal Thoughts

The star gets candid with an audience.

Today - Season 66

Source: NBC / Getty

If you haven’t tuned into Jada Pinkett Smith‘s gem of a show Red Table Talk, you’re missing some powerful TV.

The Facebook show leaves nothing off the table. Jada — with the assistance of her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow — discusses everything from sex to friendship, to mental health.

Jada brought some of her therapeutic flavor to Megyn Kelly Today where she even talked about her own struggles with mental & emotional health. “I was just sharing on my Instagram the other day of those times that I was in such deep despair that I’ve also thought about taking my life,”  she said.

Find out how Jada was able to overcome her struggles in the clip below starting at the 5:16 mark!

Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times She Had Suicidal Thoughts was originally published on globalgrind.com

