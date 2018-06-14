CLOSE
Charm City
Third Bear Hit On Maryland Roadway

Close-Up Of Black Bear

Source: Kenneth Higgins / EyeEm / Getty

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

A black bear was hit and killed by a car in Baltimore County early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 83 near Shawan Road, according to Maryland State Police. They say the bear weighed more than one hundred pounds.

This is the third bear has been hit on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County in as many weeks.

Be careful!

