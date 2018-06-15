Baltimore City landed on yet another top 10 list and not for good reasons. The reason it’s in the top 10 is due to being one of the worst cities to live in. The list mentions long commutes cutting into personal time, diminishing quality of life, and lower than average household income with a high cost of living.

Source: Wmar2News

Baltimore City: 9th Worst Place To Live was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

