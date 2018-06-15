CLOSE
REPRESENT.
Home > REPRESENT.

African American’s Lack of Accessibility to Nutritious Foods

Leave a comment
vegetables

Source: Giampaolo Cianella / Getty

When you hear the phrase “you are what you eat,” what do you think about? Do you imagine that you are literally a pizza or a burger? Or, do you take into consideration the harmful effects of ingesting certain foods? Perhaps it is the phrase that is problematic, and the truth is you are not what you eat but rather you eat what we can access.

Access to healthy food is a huge race issue in this America. Similar to environmental racism, the lack of access to healthy foods disproportionately affects African-Americans at a higher rate than any other race. African Americans are more likely to live in lower income communities, they have less access to healthy foods because farmers’ markets, health conscious grocery stores and community gardens are often located in higher income neighborhoods while fast food restaurants and discount stores find their way into low income communities. In Washington D.C., more than 60-percent of African Americans cannot obtain healthy food within walking distance of their local communities. Forget about taking public transportation or driving to your favorite health food store because the majority of minorities in major cities around the country do not have the accessibility or resources necessary to shop at stores that provide better food options and a privileged diet.

Fortunately, there are several nonprofit organizations, listed below, whose mission is to supply access and information to low socioeconomic communities and fight to change the current standard of living. Their work to bridge the gap is essential to addressing the disparities that exist in this country. Check out their websites, become an educated consumer and join the fight to create long term change.

1. The Food Trust

2. National Farm to School Network

3. Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity

4. Gardening Matters

5. Youth Farm

6. Campus Kitchens Project

7. Organic Seed Alliance

8. Food Forward

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading African American’s Lack of Accessibility to Nutritious Foods

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School…

A former teacher and chaplain at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, Colorado filed state and federal discrimination complaints.
06.15.18
White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is…

An Arizona lawmaker defended comments about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public school and…
06.15.18
7 Signs Of Domestic Violence You Need To…

Knowing the signs can save your life.
06.14.18
House Of Racism: This Church Won’t Even Let…

This is a sunken place sanctuary.
06.13.18
Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked…

On June 7, medical board officials determined Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was "a threat to public safety."
06.12.18
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery…

Insanity.
06.12.18
Racial Profiling Hell Won’t Stop Black People From…

Pride on display.
06.12.18
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F***…

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend…
06.11.18
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close