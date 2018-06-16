Kyrie Irving Apologizes To His Ex Kehlani On Instagram: ‘I’m Sorry, I Know This Is Long Overdue’

Almost two years after a very messy and public break-up that led Kehlani to attempt suicide after being cyberbullied, he ex Kyrie Irving took to Instagram to make amends with the singer.

On Friday (June 15), the NBA player apologized and said that contrary to popular belief, she never cheated on him.

“I’m sorry, I know this is long [overdue],” he wrote.

“I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure.”

The 26-year-old also stressed that he wants for people to stop projecting “negative energy” toward the singer.

“I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble [and] respectful, but the fact that it’s still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I’m hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bulls**t.”

See the heartfelt post in its entirety below:

Kehlani saw the post and let Irving know how much she appreciated him taking “responsibility” for his actions.

“The dopest part about this was the acknowledgement of his responsibility of leading young men that love him [and] go hard for him, that he has a responsibility to put his foot down where he [sees] fit,” she wrote. “I appreciate it no matter how long it took.”

While there are always going to be those that blame Kehlani for the couple’s split, there were plenty of folks on Twitter having her back and commending Irving for “manning up.”

Kyrie Irving’s apology to Kehlani is simply beautiful pic.twitter.com/mslrzCT23N — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) June 16, 2018

SO ONCE AGAIN TO THE MUSTY NIGGAS IN THE BACK, KEHLANI DIDN’T FUCKING CHEAT https://t.co/KrfYSECWL6 — globaby ✨ (@JustOneFry) June 16, 2018

Kehlani: I didn’t cheat.

Y’all: yes you did. Kyrie in a tweet: she didn’t cheat.

Y’all: fck that cheating broad. *Kyrie posts a long message way overdue saying she didn’t cheat and to stop harassing her*

Y’all: she cheated. He’s apologizing for being cheated on. Clown — a (@storyofbgk) June 16, 2018

Only men would see this as an L for kyrie as if a genuine apology wasn’t due for kehlani. Y’all are so toxic https://t.co/Ts03YnulPC — 🅰️ (@LikeAGeminii) June 16, 2018

I respect what Kyrie wrote for Kehlani. feeling the need to clear the air for someone you shared that kinda energy with says a lot about what they meant/mean to you. — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) June 16, 2018

We commend the former couple as well. #Onward.

