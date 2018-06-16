Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Share Pics Of New Baby Boy!

Congratulations to Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith as they celebrate the newest addition to their family. The Good Man singer and his lovely spouse welcomed their second child, Roman Alexander-Raj, on Thursday.
Just days ago Smith posted a gorgeous picture on Instagram of her pregnant belly with the caption, “Just a few more days.”
However, a surprise was on the way. Roman was born Thursday at 2:11 p.m. at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California!
The next day, Smith made the official birth announcement.
For all of those waiting to catch a glimpse of their delicious bouncing bundle of joy. Your wait is officially over. Smith recently posted the first picture of little Roman.
Smith mentions how her “ironclad birth plan” was thwarted by the plans of the Creator.
I had a ironclad birth plan and I was determined to do it my way. But God had other plans apparently 🤷🏽♀️ A routine doctors visit on Thursday and I was rushed straight to the hospital and into surgery less than a hour later! Roman wasn’t doing well in my womb and had to be taken immediately or the doctors feared the worst. Scariest moments ever!!! But he’s here and he’s healthy and we are so happy!!!!!! Thank you @neyo for giving me the one thing I’ve always longed for.. my very own family! I love you and these kids so much! #SmithGangGrows #KingRo🙌🏽🎉🎊 #BreastIsBest👏🏽 (can’t you tell I’m so happy rn😍) #TheQueenOfKings
In the end, the youngest member of the Smith clan made it through. He and mom are both doing well.
