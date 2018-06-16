Apparently smiling isn’t a common part of Russian culture.

To prepare for this year’s World Cup tournament, Russia is training citizens to smile.

The cold weather and bot traffic must make life stressful.

😁 Russian workers being taught how to smile more ahead of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Qv9BoVmX25 — BBC (@BBC) June 13, 2018

Why The Long Face? Russians Are Being Taught How To Smile For World Cup Visitors was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: