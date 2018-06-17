CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us”

“Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain't mine/Online they call me Dad, kiddingly/You're not supposed to take this Dad thing literally.”

Leave a comment
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

In 2016 and 2018, an aspiring rapper named Rymir Satterthwaite came forward to claim that he is JAY-Z’s son. His mother said she met JAY in 1992 in Philadelphia. They allegedly hooked up at her aunt’s apartment in Brooklyn.

Rymir and his mom have been trying to reach JAY since 2009 but they say he’s hiding behind lawyers and ducking a DNA test.

RapRadar reports that Rymir’s case will be heard in the Family Civil Liberties Union court in December 2018.

JAY addressed the rumors on he and Beyoncé’s new joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE.

On “HEARD ABOUT US,” Hov spits: “Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain’t mine/Online they call me Dad, kiddingly/You’re not supposed to take this Dad thing literally.”

JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us”

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Believe The Myth That Black Fathers Are…

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives, according to a…
06.18.18
Home Where Rosa Parks Once Lived To Be…

The home where civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks once lived will be auctioned off.
06.18.18
Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In…

Johnthony Walker admitted to the police that he had sex with the minor five times.
06.18.18
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School…

A former teacher and chaplain at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, Colorado filed state and federal discrimination complaints.
06.15.18
White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is…

An Arizona lawmaker defended comments about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public school and…
06.15.18
7 Signs Of Domestic Violence You Need To…

Knowing the signs can save your life.
06.14.18
House Of Racism: This Church Won’t Even Let…

This is a sunken place sanctuary.
06.13.18
Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked…

On June 7, medical board officials determined Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was "a threat to public safety."
06.12.18
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery…

Insanity.
06.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close