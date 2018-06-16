Blue Ivy and her Roc Girls were in the house for the “On The Run Tour II,” and the Carters’ first daughter showed her friends how to rep the familia properly.

Watch the adorable video below.

Blue telling her friend to make the roc sign 😇 pic.twitter.com/uOUNnsle9J — ' (@babyheirandafro) June 16, 2018

Roc-La-Familia: Watch Blue Ivy Make Her Friend Throw The Diamond Up While JAY-Z Performs was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: