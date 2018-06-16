Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
Blue Ivy and her Roc Girls were in the house for the “On The Run Tour II,” and the Carters’ first daughter showed her friends how to rep the familia properly.
Watch the adorable video below.
Roc-La-Familia: Watch Blue Ivy Make Her Friend Throw The Diamond Up While JAY-Z Performs was originally published on globalgrind.com
