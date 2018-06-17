The 25-year-old man who was convicted in the fatal Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six students in 2016 refuses to stay out of trouble. He was recently arrested in Nashville for allegedly raping a teenager.

According to WTVF, Johnthony Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old on five occasions. A police report stated that Walker had been staying with the victim’s family for last few months while out on bond while his attorney is appealing his conviction in the Chattanooga case.

In March, he had been sentenced to four years in prison for the bus crash.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Johnthony Walker, convicted in the death of six children in the 2016 Chattanooga bus crash, is arrested for aggravated rape of a 14-year-old in Nashville. We’re live on #News4Today. pic.twitter.com/UCvHr6qy6Y — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) June 15, 2018

He was charged with aggravated rape with his bond set at $350,000.

As we previously reported, in 2017 Walker was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver. Authorities claim that Walker was speeding when the bus swerved into a tree with 37 elementary school students aboard, killing six children and injuring several more.

Prior to the fatal accident, Walker had a history of reckless driving.

Jasmine Mateen, whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the accident, told NBC News in 2017 that she called and wrote letters to the Chattanooga school last August, shortly after school started. She accused the bus driver of purposely slamming on his brakes so that the kids would hit their heads.

Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In Deadly Crash Now Charged With Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl

