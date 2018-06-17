CLOSE
Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New “APESHIT” Video

Twitter user @itsmeheidi_h put her art history degree to work for the timeline in this super-thorough breakdown.

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game

Source: Anthony J. Causi / Splash News

There’s more meaning in The Carters’ new “APESHIT” than most viewers might catch on their own. So, art history major @itsheidi_h blessed the timeline with some much-appreciated context.

Check her credentials here and keep clicking for a detailed analysis of the stunning visual, which was shot secretly in the The Louvre.

Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New “APESHIT” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

