Charm City
Baltimore Ranked 8th In Country For Worst Traffic

Being an out of towner I definetly agree with the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore is ranked 8th in the nation for worst traffic. We are worst than LA and right behind New York.

The Maryland Transit Administration did overhaul Baltimore’s bus system last year, a $135 million project designed to speed up the buses, improve reliability and add routes to job centers in the BWI Business District and at Tradepoint Atlantic. But weekday ridership has been down about 10 percent, a trend reflected in peer cities such as Washington, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Miami, according to reports. That may reflect the rise of ride-share services and low gas prices.

Baltimore’s highway system was built to carry drivers into, out of and around the city, and hasn’t changed much to account for job sprawl in suburban areas, said Mike Kelly, executive director of the Metropolitan Council.

Baltimore Ranked 8th In Country For Worst Traffic was originally published on 92q.com

