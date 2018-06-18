CLOSE
WWE Superstar Allegedly Assaulted By Fan Following Money In The Bank PPV

Paige is OK after a fan pie faced her.

According to an Instagram story from WWE Superstar Paige and several fan accounts, the current Smackdown General Manager was the subject of an assault by an unruly fan after last night’s Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View.

“To the fan that decided to pie face me through my car window and then told me to ‘lose some weight, Paige’ you inspired me to keep being myself and eat whatever the f— I want. Good luck with your karma!”

Eyewitness accounts from both  PWInsider and Fightful report that Paige was greeting fans as she was leaving the venue. While greeting several fans through the passenger seat of the car she was in, a male fan pushed her in the face and insulted her appearance.

Other fans nearby restrained and confronted the man as Paige’s car left the scene. There’s no word on whether or not Paige’s assailant was detained by authorities, or even if his revealed so that she or the WWE could press charges.

Thankfully she was unharmed and is in better spirits.

