Over 10 People Were Shot In Baltimore Over The Weekend

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting At Seattle Pacific University

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

Baltimore City has seen 11 people shot in several, separate cases in Baltimore over the weekend. Three of those people were killed, police said. According to police, officers were called to Edmondson Avenue in southwest Baltimore Saturday night. There investigators said they found a 21-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

Source: BaltimoreSun

 

