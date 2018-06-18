British Pound Cakes: Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre’s Romantic Vacation Is Serving Real Body Goals

Actor and British heartthrob Idris Elba and his gorgeous fiancee Sabrina Dhowre have been spotted at all of Hollywood’s high society events looking fab and so in love. From the Royal Wedding to red carpet appearance, the couple has quickly become America’s new #BlackLoveGoals.

While the pair travels a lot together, their latest stint to the Spanish party island of Ibiza has everyone talking.

The pair was spotted boo’d up on the beach, and Dhowre’s curve-hugging white one-piece showed off all her beautiful curves. In an age of social media editing and photo-shopping, seeing a Black woman in her natural glory is so refreshing and rare.

Idris is clearly loving every inch of his woman!

