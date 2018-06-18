Thomas Markle Reveals How He Granted Prince Harry Permission To Wed His Daughter: “Promise Me You’ll Never Raise A Hand Against My Daughter”

It’s been a few weeks since the world watched in fascination as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in an elaborate celebration. Meghan’s father was noticeably absent from the festivities, with the official statement explaining daddy Markle was recovering from recent health complications and couldn’t make the date.

Now, Thomas Markle is speaking out in his first televised interview, expressing deep regret over missing his daughter’s wedding.

“I’m a footnote to the greatest moment in history rather than the dad who walked his daughter down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat,” Markle told Good Morning Britain.

Even though the situation was unfortunate, Markle said his daughter and son-in-law were supportive of his need to stay home and heal, explaining, “They both said, ‘Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you’.”

He also revealed how he reacted when Prince Harry asked for Meghan’s hand in marriage.

“You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission,” the 73-year-old allegedly told the Prince.

The interview comes amid controversy over Markle reportedly accepting money in exchange for staged paparazzi photos.

