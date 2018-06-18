CLOSE
Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Anita Baker

Anita Baker catapulted to stardom with the release of her 1986 hit album, Rapture. The platinum-selling album included the timeless classic, “Sweet Love” — for which she won a Grammy.

Abandoned by her mother at an early age and raised by a foster family in Detroit Michigan, Baker began performing in nightclubs by the age of 16. With her unmistakable contralto, her career began in the late 1970s as a member of the funk band, Chapter 8.

Baker released her first solo work in 1983 on Beverly Glen Music. The album, The Songstress, gave Baker her first top ten hit in the single, “Angel.

Despite this early success, trouble with the label would soon follow. Baker sought to leave after failing to receive royalties for her work and was sued for breach of contract. After months of litigation, Baker was allowed to exit Beverly Glen Music and signed with Elektra Records.

Baker would go on to have several hit albums under Elektra including Rapture, Giving You the Best That I Got, Compositions, and Rhythm of Love.

With a career that has endured almost four decades, Baker has received numerous accolades; including eight Grammy Awards.

“Sweet Love”

 

“Caught Up In the Rapture”

 

“You Bring Me Joy”

 

“I Apologize”

 

“Fairy Tales”

 

Black Music Month: Anita Baker was originally published on Kissrichmond.com

