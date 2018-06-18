CLOSE
National
Home > National

Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth Before Trump Launches The Space Force

The president has a lot of unfinished business here on earth.

Leave a comment

Donald Trump was shooting for the stars in announcing it would be a great idea for the United States to exercise military dominance in outer space, but he’s got a lot of unfinished business here on earth.

See Also: Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The Pipeline

The president directed Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford on Monday to create a standalone so-called Space Force as a separate branch of the U.S. military.

“The essence of the American character is to explore new horizons and to tame new frontiers,” Trump stated at a meeting Monday with the National Space Council. “But our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security. So important for our military.”

Is it a coincidence that Russia has also focused a lot of its energy of planning for military dominance of space and Trump is getting on the same page—perhaps to collaborate again? Whatever his reasons, the president hasn’t been taking care of business down here.

This list could go on forever, but there are many priorities on earth that clearly take precedence before trying to make “Star Wars” into a reality.

Urban revitalization plan

Trump promised to create an “Urban Revitalization Plan” that’s supposed answer his insulting campaign pitch to Black folks: “What the hell do have to lose?”

Create a good health care plan, as promised

Trump has been busy dismantling President Barack Obama’s legacy, including the Affordable Care Act that scores of low-income people depend on for health care. In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, he pledged to create something better—we’re still waiting.

Close the wealth gap

President Obama put an economic policies in place that led to the historically low Black unemployment rate—which Trump took credit for. How about working with real economic experts to start closing the racial wealth gap?

Hire qualified administration officials

The president picked unqualified leaders for posts that directly impact the Black community, such as Ben Carson at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Betsy DeVos in the Education Department.

Clean water for Flint, Michigan

It’s been more than four years since the Flint water crisis began. Officials are saying the water is safe to drink, but there’s plenty of doubt.

SEE ALSO:

Everything We Know About Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Sex Crimes Charges

White Doctor Fired After Video Shows Her Mocking Black Patient’s Serious Condition

Lorraine Motel

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Continue reading Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth Before Trump Launches The Space Force was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
Religious Rights Of Border Detainees Under Scrutiny As…

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls on the Trump administration to allow detainees to receive clergy visits.
06.19.18
Don’t Believe The Myth That Black Fathers Are…

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives, according to a…
06.18.18
Home Where Rosa Parks Once Lived To Be…

The home where civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks once lived will be auctioned off.
06.18.18
Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In…

Johnthony Walker admitted to the police that he had sex with the minor five times.
06.18.18
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School…

A former teacher and chaplain at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, Colorado filed state and federal discrimination complaints.
06.15.18
White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is…

An Arizona lawmaker defended comments about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public school and…
06.15.18
7 Signs Of Domestic Violence You Need To…

Knowing the signs can save your life.
06.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close