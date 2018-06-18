CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie & These Actors Could Ace The Lead Role

We ready.

Leave a comment
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Dr. Dre will have a hand in bringing an iconic singer to life — the one and only Motown crooner Marvin Gaye. 

According to Variety, Dre is in the early stages of getting the project moving and the rights for Gaye’s music have already been secured.

This isn’t the first attempt at a Marvin Gaye flick. Directors like F. Gary Gray and actors like Jesse L. Martin and Lenny Kravitz have tried to bring a Gaye story to life. But until now, none of these projects were authorized by Gaye’s family.

With Dre getting the green light, it seems we can take the idea seriously now. Casting alone should be interesting. Gaye had a long career with hits like “What’s Going On,” “Sexual Healing,” and “Let’s Get It On” until he was fatally shot by his father at age 44 following a family dispute.

Whoever they get to play the legend will definitely have their work cut out for them. Swipe through for some people who could probably take on the sultry crooner!

Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie & These Actors Could Ace The Lead Role was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie & These Actors Could Ace The Lead Role

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
Religious Rights Of Border Detainees Under Scrutiny As…

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls on the Trump administration to allow detainees to receive clergy visits.
06.19.18
Don’t Believe The Myth That Black Fathers Are…

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives, according to a…
06.18.18
Home Where Rosa Parks Once Lived To Be…

The home where civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks once lived will be auctioned off.
06.18.18
Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In…

Johnthony Walker admitted to the police that he had sex with the minor five times.
06.18.18
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School…

A former teacher and chaplain at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, Colorado filed state and federal discrimination complaints.
06.15.18
White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is…

An Arizona lawmaker defended comments about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public school and…
06.15.18
7 Signs Of Domestic Violence You Need To…

Knowing the signs can save your life.
06.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close