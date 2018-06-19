Black Music Month: Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston…a name that is synonymous with Icon, legend, G.O.A.T.

Whitney Houston was born into music royalty with her mother Chrissy Houston, cousins Dionne and Dee Dee Warwick along with godmother Aretha Franklin, many would agree that the New Jersey born singer was destined for greatness.

Before becoming a solo star, Houston traveled with her mom touring nightclubs in the 70s as a teenager which eventually led to her being a background singer for acts such as Chaka Khan and Lou Rawls. Whitney eventually became a fashion model, gracing the cover of major magazines like Cosmopolitan and Glamour.

Houston received countless record deal offers but her mother declined as the singer had not completed high school. After graduating in 1981, it would be at least 2 years before she would be discovered by an A&R for Artista Records, Gerry Griffith, who convinced then founder and head of Artista, Clive Davis to sign the 17 year old to international record deal. Whitney’s debut self-titled album dropped in 1985, which gave us the hits, Saving All My Love, You Give Good Love and How Will Know and later, The Greatest Love Of All. The album would go on to sell 30 million copies worldwide and become 13x platinum (diamond).

Whitney also dipped into the world of acting with films such as The Bodyguard, Waiting To Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife and the the TV Film Cinderella with teen R&B singer Brandy.

With all her success, Houston found time for love in singer Bobby Brown and the two were married in 1992 and later had their only child Bobbi Kristina in 1993. Even with all the controversy throughout her career, Whitney won countless awards including 22 AMAs, 16 Billboard Awards and eight Grammys along with being inducted into the Official Rhythm and Blues Hall Of Fame in 2014.

On February 11, 2012, Houston was found submerged in her hotel room unconscious before being pronounced dead by their paramedics performing CPR on her.

10. Heartbreak Hotel (feat. Kelly Price and Faith Evans)

9. It’s Not Right But It’s Okay

8. Something In Common (feat. Bobby Brown)

7. I’m Your Baby Tonight

6. I Have Nothing

5. Exhale (Shoop, Shoop)

4. I Wanna Dance With Sombody

3. Saving All My Love

2. I’m Every Woman

1. I Will Always Love You

Black Music Month: Whitney Houston was originally published on oldschool1053.com

