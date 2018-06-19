CLOSE
Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Black Music Month: Whitney Houston

Leave a comment

bmm black music month urban ac uac

Whitney Houston…a name that is synonymous with Icon, legend, G.O.A.T.

Whitney Houston was born into music royalty with her mother Chrissy Houston, cousins Dionne and Dee Dee Warwick along with godmother Aretha Franklin, many would agree that the New Jersey born singer was destined for greatness.

Before becoming a solo star, Houston traveled with her mom touring nightclubs in the 70s as a teenager which eventually led to her being a background singer for acts such as Chaka Khan and Lou Rawls. Whitney eventually became a fashion model, gracing the cover of major magazines like Cosmopolitan and Glamour.

Houston received countless record deal offers but her mother declined as the singer had not completed high school. After graduating in 1981, it would be at least 2 years before she would be discovered by an A&R for Artista Records, Gerry Griffith, who convinced then founder and head of Artista, Clive Davis to sign the 17 year old to international record deal. Whitney’s debut self-titled album dropped in 1985, which gave us the hits, Saving All My Love, You Give Good Love and How Will Know and later, The Greatest Love Of All. The album would go on to sell 30 million copies worldwide and become 13x platinum (diamond).

Whitney also dipped into the world of acting with films such as The Bodyguard, Waiting To Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife and the the TV Film Cinderella with teen R&B singer Brandy.

With all her success, Houston found time for love in singer Bobby Brown and the two were married in 1992 and later had their only child Bobbi Kristina in 1993. Even with all the controversy throughout her career, Whitney won countless awards including 22 AMAs, 16 Billboard Awards and eight Grammys along with being inducted into the Official Rhythm and Blues Hall Of Fame in 2014.

On February 11, 2012, Houston was found submerged in her hotel room unconscious before being pronounced dead by their paramedics performing CPR on her.

10. Heartbreak Hotel (feat. Kelly Price and Faith Evans)

9. It’s Not Right But It’s Okay

8. Something In Common (feat. Bobby Brown)

7. I’m Your Baby Tonight

6. I Have Nothing

5. Exhale (Shoop, Shoop)

4. I Wanna Dance With Sombody

3. Saving All My Love

2. I’m Every Woman

1. I Will Always Love You

 

 

Black Music Month: Whitney Houston was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Black Music Month - Build

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Black Music Month - Build Continue reading Black Music Month: Whitney Houston

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Black Music Month - Build
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Howard University Graduate Releases Powerful Visual In Honor…

"I have so much I want to say, so much to get out of my soul that is fighting to…
06.19.18
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
Religious Rights Of Border Detainees Under Scrutiny As…

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls on the Trump administration to allow detainees to receive clergy visits.
06.19.18
Don’t Believe The Myth That Black Fathers Are…

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives, according to a…
06.18.18
Home Where Rosa Parks Once Lived To Be…

The home where civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks once lived will be auctioned off.
06.18.18
Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In…

Johnthony Walker admitted to the police that he had sex with the minor five times.
06.18.18
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School…

A former teacher and chaplain at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, Colorado filed state and federal discrimination complaints.
06.15.18
White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is…

An Arizona lawmaker defended comments about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public school and…
06.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close