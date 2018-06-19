CLOSE
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World

Juvenile brown rat / Common rat (Rattus norvegicus) emerging from drainpipe on pavement

Just last week, we were all grossed out by the gang of rats deboing the hamburger buns at a Burger King in Delaware:

 

Now it looks as though the Ratatouille squad has muscled up to take their talents elsewhere:

 

According to reports, and disturbing photo evidence — a heap of rats chewed through 12 Lakh (18,116 USD)  at a Indian ATM, leaving nothing but shredded currency notes and rodent pellets behind:

A dead rat was even found inside the destroyed money pile:

And we thought our money was safe in a bank. Ha!

 

At least take on valuable lesson from Ratitouille-gate: size does not matter.

Continue reading Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World

