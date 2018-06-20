CLOSE
Blac Chyna Claims Rob Kardashian Isn’t Paying His $20,000 A Month Child Support

The entrepreneur accused her ex of not paying child support on Father's Day.

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may have called it quits, but their permanent connection through their daughter remains.

Blac Chyna took to Instagram early on Sunday to accuse Rob of not keeping up with his child support payments for Dream Kardashian. She also included first baby daddy, rapper Tyga in the allegations. The pair share a 5-year-old son together named Cairo.

“Wow Tyga and Rob….no child support. Boss Bitch All 201—-,” she wrote in the now expired Insta-stories.

According to TMZ sources, the claims are not true, and Chyna simply wanted to provoke Rob into reaction. Rob’s camp allegedly stands by the fact that Rob is making payments and regularly visiting his one-year-old.

The controversy comes amid an open case Chyna has against the Kardashians for allegedly sabotaging her reality TV career on E! after her split from Rob.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

 

 

 

