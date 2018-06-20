CLOSE
Eva Longoria Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – See The First Picture!

Eva Longoria Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Actress Eva Longoria welcomed her first child, a son named Santiago Enrique Bastón, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón on Tuesday, June 19th.

According to HOLA! USA., the baby boy arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, in at 6 lbs., 13 oz. The happy couple shared the first image of Santiago Enrique with Hola, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.” See the picture below:

The former Desperate Housewives star, first confirmed her pregnancy last December and days later debuted her growing baby bump in Miami Beach. Eva celebrated the impending arrival of her son at a star-studded baby shower back in May with friends including Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Melanie Griffith, and her former Desperate Housewives co-star Marcia Cross.

Eva and Jose, 50, met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend and married in Mexico in May 2016.

