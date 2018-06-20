CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness Are Headed To Brooklyn

Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

It’s official, dicial: Dwight Howard is taking his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.

 

On Wednesday, it was reported that the eight-time NBA All-Star will be traded from the Charlotte Hornets to BK for Timofey Mozgov.

 

The shocking trade gave basketball fans a chance to reflect back on the many teams Howard has played for in his 14 year career, and just how much things have changed.

But regardless of what folks have to say about the Superman’s career, Dwight has never lost his smile:

What y’all think I was sayin?

A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on

 

 

And his child-ike sense of humor:

 

And for that, he’ll always be a winner in many people’s eyes.

 

Hit the flip to check out some of Dwight Howard’s silliest moments.

Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness Are Headed To Brooklyn was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness Are Headed To Brooklyn

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside…

Authorities claim that Loreal Goode, 32, was killed because she refused to give Brian Clay money to get his TV…
06.21.18
10 items
A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood…

From Yvonne Orji to Iman, several Black women in Hollywood were able to achieve success in America while still paying…
06.20.18
Kim Kardashian Says It’s ‘So Crazy’ That People…

Clearly, the reality star needs to stay in her lane.
06.21.18
Here’s Why Scientists Named A Newly Discovered Ancient…

President Obama's legacy includes strong support for the sciences.
06.20.18
9 items
9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is…

This is the meme seen all over the world, courtesy of Aliou Cissé.
06.20.18
44 items
19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth

Today is the true Independence Day for Black Americans.
06.19.18
The Future of Student Debt For Black People…

Fighting for financial freedom.
06.20.18
Howard University Graduate Releases Powerful Visual In Honor…

"I have so much I want to say, so much to get out of my soul that is fighting to…
06.19.18
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close