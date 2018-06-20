CLOSE
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Pulls National Guard From Mexican Border

Maryland Governor Photo OPs

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan has joined a growing list of governors who have pledged not to send National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border to provide security for as long as children are being separated from their families.

Additionally, he has pulled a small group of Maryland troops from their station in New Mexico, opting to bring them home. Other Governors pulling their support include Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker (R) and Democratic Govs. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado),Andrew Cuomo (D-New York), and Gina Raimondo (D-Rhode Island).

