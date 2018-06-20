Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan has joined a growing list of governors who have pledged not to send National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border to provide security for as long as children are being separated from their families.

Additionally, he has pulled a small group of Maryland troops from their station in New Mexico, opting to bring them home. Other Governors pulling their support include Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker (R) and Democratic Govs. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado),Andrew Cuomo (D-New York), and Gina Raimondo (D-Rhode Island).

Until this policy of separating children from their families has been rescinded, Maryland will not deploy any National Guard resources to the border. Earlier this morning, I ordered our 4 crewmembers & helicopter to immediately return from where they were stationed in New Mexico. https://t.co/TEfkUXF7ZN — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 19, 2018

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Pulls National Guard From Mexican Border was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: