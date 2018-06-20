Kim Kardashian Says It’s ‘So Crazy’ That People Don’t Want Trump ‘To Win’

Just when we were truly starting to like Kim Kardashian the reality star and Kanye’s wife made some bizarre (and ignorant) comments about people who do not support Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kim talked about opening up a new beauty store in Los Angeles. The reporter asked Kardashian about Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time, non-violent drug offender who she — along with many others, like Topeka Sam — helped get released from prison after 20 years. She was asked about children being separated from parents at the border because of Trump’s racist immigration policies and said, “It is really complex. It’s heartbreaking. When you see those images, it breaks your heart and I hope that it all gets resolved. You don’t want to see these things.”

However, the interview took a bizarre turn as Kim tried to frame herself as being able to see “both sides” and it’s “so crazy” that people don’t want to Trump win. She said, “I try to see all sides, especially after this experience [referring to the controversy over her visit to the White House]. There’s obviously a lot that we don’t agree with, but I want him [President Trump] to win. I want him to succeed, because it’s our country. It’s so crazy that everyone doesn’t want that.”

Actually, it sounds like Kardashian is not seeing “all sides.” She is especially missing the side of the racist travel ban, dismantling social services, seeking the death penalty for drug offenders—which Alice Marie Johnson would have been affected by—a tax cut that is a bonanza for rich people like her, Ben Carson destroying the lives of people in low-income housing, admiring dictators and a complete debasement of American life.

If Trump wins, America loses, especially people who are marginalized. So it’s not a matter of not wanting Trump to win. People would want Trump to win if he believed in America first, not Trump first. A win for Trump is a win for racism and bigotry.

While we are grateful Kim helped Alice Marie Johnson, it’s time for her to go back in her lane. Otherwise, she will inadvertently turn into another uninformed and uneducatd Fox News commentator.

