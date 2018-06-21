The financial fall-out from actor/activist Jesse Williams’ split from Aryan Drake-Lee is netting out to be a pricey one.

Drake-Lee took her former husband back to court, where he was ordered to double the child support payments he was sending his ex-wife and two kids, TMZ reports.

Jesse will know hand over $100,000 in child support of his $521,000 per month income, according to court docs. His lawyers allegedly argued that the previous $50K price tag should cover spousal and child support, but courts separate the financial cost of the two responsibilities.

Jesse and Aryn share two children, Maceo, 2 and Sadie, 4. The pair was together for 13 years.

SOURCE: TMZ

Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay $100,000 A Month In Child Support was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

