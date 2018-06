Kenny Gamble calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest & Parade which kicks off on Friday, June 22, with a wreath laying ceremony. The parade and festival takes place on Saturday, June 23.

Kenny Gamble Talks About Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com