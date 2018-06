Erica & Warryn Campbell Visits The DMV For The Premiere Of “We’re The Campbells” [Video]

Erica & Warryn Campbell‘s new Reality TV show “We’re The Campbell’s” premiered last Tuesday on TV One and it’s a sure-fire hit! It’s amazing to see a black family, no drama, no fights, no controversy and for us on TV. Also, we are thankful that the Campbell Family is allowing us to get a glimpse of their busy family life!

To kick off the show, Erica & Warryn Campbell joined Radio One D.C. at City Of Praise Family Ministries in Landover, Maryland for an exclusive watch party! We were also joined by Charles Butler and Trinity and our fearless leader, Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes who spoke on our REPRESENT campaign, focusing on Men’s Health.

