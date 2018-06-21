Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression

Despite her youthful and effervescent appearance, Janet Jackson struggled with depression in her 30s. The Essence Festival headliner opened up about her bout with the mental illness to Essence Magazine, revealing details she’s never before shared.
“These were difficult years, when I struggled with depression,” she said. “The struggle was intense. I could analyze the source of my depression forever. Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism. Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition. Thankfully, I found my way way through it…”
Janet attributes her depression to her childhood. According to the icon, she struggled with her appearance. “I was happy when my brothers came home from performing on the road. I was happy when my mother lavished me with love. But I wasn’t happy with the way I looked…”
Janet was suffering, but admitted she found happiness in her career. “Happiness came when people asked me to perform…but I was happiest when I was pleasing others and not myself.”
In hindsight, Janet would her younger self, ‘True happiness is knowing you’re doing the best you can…’”
Ultimately, Janet has found peace and joy in her baby boy. “Now the height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness. When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is in gratitude to God…” she wrote.
Janet’s open letter comes at a time when the conversations around mental health are at a high. Her bravery will surely help someone who may be struggling on the inside and trying to keep a smile on their facade.
Pick up the July issue of Essence Magazine on newsstands June 22.
1. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson!Source:Getty 1 of 51
2. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson!Source:Getty 2 of 51
3. Janet Jackson!Source:Getty 3 of 51
4. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 4 of 51
5. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 5 of 51
6. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 6 of 51
7. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 7 of 51
8. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 8 of 51
9. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 9 of 51
10. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 10 of 51
11. Janet Jackson & Mr TSource:Getty 11 of 51
12. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 12 of 51
13. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 13 of 51
14. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 14 of 51
15. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 15 of 51
16. Janet Jackson & Michael JacksonSource:Getty 16 of 51
17. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 17 of 51
18. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 18 of 51
19. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 19 of 51
20. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 20 of 51
21. Janet Jackson & Angela BassettSource:Getty 21 of 51
22. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 22 of 51
23. Janet Jackson & Michael JacksonSource:Getty 23 of 51
24. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 24 of 51
25. Janet Jackson & Eddie Murphy In "The Nutty Professor"Source:Getty 25 of 51
26. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 26 of 51
27. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 27 of 51
28. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 28 of 51
29. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 29 of 51
30. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 30 of 51
31. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 31 of 51
32. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 32 of 51
33. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 33 of 51
34. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 34 of 51
35. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 35 of 51
36. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 36 of 51
37. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 37 of 51
38. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 38 of 51
39. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 39 of 51
40. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 40 of 51
41. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 41 of 51
42. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 42 of 51
43. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 43 of 51
44. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 44 of 51
45. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 45 of 51
46. Janet Jackson & Michael JacksonSource:Getty 46 of 51
47. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 47 of 51
48. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 48 of 51
49. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 49 of 51
50. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 50 of 51
51. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 51 of 51
