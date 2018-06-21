CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move To Get Passengers Off The Plane

Leave a comment
Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more petty in the world, AsiaAir decided to turn it up a notch— literally.

A shocking video is making it’s rounds on the Internet of the Malaysian airline allegedly turning up the AC to the max, in order to force passengers off the aircraft. The plane had been delayed on the tarmac for over four hours and passengers were getting restless — but when they saw the heavy rains outside, the refused to deplane and the captain cranked that air conditioning on them.

Dipankar Ray was aboard the plane and captured the crazy footage. You can hear passenger shouting in video, and some even complained that the heavy fog was suffocating. Ray hopped on Twitter to address the incident, adding that he has talked to the airline since it everything went down. 

It’s only a matter of time before the lawsuits start rollin’ in. What would you do?

Hit us up on Twitter and Instagram to share your thoughts. 

SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move To Get Passengers Off The Plane was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move To Get Passengers Off The Plane

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
Women To Know 2018: Aramis Ayala, Walking In…

"I believe humanity is infections. I want to spread it," Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala said.
06.22.18
Black Lives Matter Is Protesting Until Sacramento Officials…

No justice, no peace.
06.22.18
‘White Civil Rights Rally’ Headed To Washington, D.C.…

A 2nd ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ is on it’s way to D.C. The National Park Service has approved a request…
06.22.18
Racist Marine Who Bragged He ‘Cracked 3 Skulls…

The Marine Corps court marshaled a white supremacist Marine, giving him a relatively light sentence for assaulting anti-racism protesters in…
06.22.18
LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will…

Pro makeup artist Sheria Williams' shows us how to get summertime fine with a glow and not a shine.
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close