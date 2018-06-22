CLOSE
National
Home > National

The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown, Jr.

Leave a comment
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 07 PAC-12 Tournament - Washington State v Oregon

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com

-Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big enough to play the small forward position in the NBA, even though he has plenty of guard skills.

-Swiss army knife who can do a little bit of everything -Unselfish, high IQ passer. Reads the floor and finds the open man -Continues to show flashes as a shooter. Has a nice looking stroke, both spotting up and off the dribble. Very good in rhythm

-Shows some potential operating in the post -Competitive defender. Instinctive getting in the passing lanes and crashing the glass. Shows the potential to guard any of the backcourt positions, or even some power forward at times

-Highly articulate and intelligent. Knows exactly who he is as a player. Seems very humble despite being considered an elite-level prospect for years seemingly -One of the youngest players in this class. Won’t turn 18 until the end of July

WEAKNESSES

-Just an OK athlete. Lacks a degree of quickness creating off the bounce, and explosiveness as a finisher around the basket

-Doesn’t get very low with the ball, lacks some wiggle to his game in the half-court. Can’t always get by smaller defenders

-Has a ways to go to become a more consistent shooter. Doesn’t always shoot it the same way

NBA Comparison: Andre Iguodala

Position: SG/SF

Year: Freshman

Age: 18 (July 28, 1999)

College stats: 11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.6 spg, 49.4 EFG%, 29.1 3P%, 74.3 FT%

 

The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown, Jr. was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown, Jr.

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
Women To Know 2018: Aramis Ayala, Walking In…

"I believe humanity is infections. I want to spread it," Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala said.
06.22.18
Black Lives Matter Is Protesting Until Sacramento Officials…

No justice, no peace.
06.22.18
‘White Civil Rights Rally’ Headed To Washington, D.C.…

A 2nd ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ is on it’s way to D.C. The National Park Service has approved a request…
06.22.18
Racist Marine Who Bragged He ‘Cracked 3 Skulls…

The Marine Corps court marshaled a white supremacist Marine, giving him a relatively light sentence for assaulting anti-racism protesters in…
06.22.18
LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will…

Pro makeup artist Sheria Williams' shows us how to get summertime fine with a glow and not a shine.
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close