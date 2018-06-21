Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get Breast Implants And Used Her As A ‘Shield’ To Cheat On Melania

As Trump is dealing with the debacle of his vile immigration policies and Melania Trump is getting backlash for her “I really don’t care. Do you?” jacket, new details about the Trump family has leaked via a tell-all. We all know Trump is a philandering husband and has openly flirted with his daughter, but some of the latest reveals are disgusting — even for him.

According to People.com, in a book titled Born Trump by Vanity Fair senior reporter Emily Jane Fox, Trump reportedly wanted Ivanka to get breast implants for her modeling career. Trump “so keenly wanted his daughter to succeed that he told friends at the time Ivanka would be wise to get breast implants, according to a new book on the Trump family, ‘Donald wanted it for her, bad, to the point where he suggested to friends that breast implants might help her along.’” Allegedly, Trump’s sister, Maryanne “was so mortified that she petitioned one of her brother’s friends to talk him out of letting her niece get plastic surgery.”

No word if she ever got the implants.

Of course Trump will deny he wanted his daughter to get breast implants, but this would be no shocker. This is the same man who said about his child in 2006, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” He also told Howard Stern in 2003 that Ivanka had “the best body” and gave Stern the okay to call her a “piece of ass.”

The book, which was released this week, also claims that Trump used Ivanka as a “human shield” to cheat on Melania. In 1998, “Trump was allegedly ‘fooling around’ in his Trump Tower apartment with another woman, ‘leaving what he described as a mess of twisted sheets in the bedroom and towels smeared with her makeup in the bathroom,’ she [Emily Jane Fox]writes. When Melania confronted the allegedly straying Trump about the towels, ‘he told her that Ivanka had come over that day after a modeling shoot. The makeup, he said, was hers. ‘Just ask her,’ the book claims.”

This is another “report” that isn’t hard to believe and shows that Melania Trump knew exactly what she was getting into when she became his third wife. Again, no shocker, especially from a man who allegedly paid off a porn star a week before the presidential election.

How much more can the president debase the Oval Office? If Obama had one iota of Trump’s scandals, he would be impeached.

