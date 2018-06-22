Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg E Cathey’s Role & More

| 06.22.18
Cheo Hodari Coker is ready for you to watch season 2 of Luke Cage which is now streaming on Netflix. I sat down with the showrunner of the hit Marvel superhero show to talk about this new season. Cheo explains why he chose Reg E Cathey to play Luke Cage’s father and how the character has grown since we last seen him.

Watch the interview then head over to Netflix to get your stream on.

