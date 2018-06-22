Cheo Hodari Coker is ready for you to watch season 2 of Luke Cage which is now streaming on Netflix. I sat down with the showrunner of the hit Marvel superhero show to talk about this new season. Cheo explains why he chose Reg E Cathey to play Luke Cage’s father and how the character has grown since we last seen him.
Watch the interview then head over to Netflix to get your stream on.
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg E Cathey’s Role & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10