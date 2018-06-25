CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The 2018 BET Awards

Leave a comment

Jamie Fox’s opening monologue was Michael B Jordan interesting…

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN18 / Getty

Good thing for Michael B. Jordan or else Jamie Foxx would have actually had to tell jokes during his opening monologue at the 2018 BET Awards. We love Jamie Foxx, but last night wasn’t his best show. Then again, that seemed to be a common thread throughout the night. Luckily for us, MBJ was seated front row to provide eye candy between awkward transitions. #BlackTwitter was a little more harsh about it.

Nicki Minaj’s Performance

We’re not actually sure how to describe Nicki’s performance. It was somewhere at the intersection of desperate and dis tew much.

The Best Part Of The Anita Baker Tribute

We were a bit skeptical about the Anita Baker tribute because we weren’t sure who BET would get to convey the soul and tone Anita blessed us with. They did the right thing and went to Jesus, because Yolanda Adams reminded us why she was a cushioned seat in heaven right next to Jesus.

Meek Mills Powerful Statement

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Meek Mill used the BET stage to honor fallen rapper XXXtentacion, who’s death sent shock waves through the Black community. Since the rapper’s return from jail, he’s been using his platform to educate and raise awareness around issues that deal with mass incarceration, and the hardships of being a Black youth.

In Response To Debra Lee Giving Herself An Award

Oh.

Fans Were Really Mad They Put Ella Mai On The Nissan Stage

Well where else was she supposed to be?

Nipsey Hustle Smacked Someone Before The Show Even Started

Janelle Monae Had The Best Bars All Night

Fans Were Mad Cardi B Wasn’t There

That pretty much sums it up.

RELATED STORIES:

Ava Duvernay, Spike Lee & More Of Black Hollywood Recreate The Iconic ‘Great Day In Harlem’ Portrait

Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards

33 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards

Continue reading Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards

Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards

17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The 2018 BET Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close