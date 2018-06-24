CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Torrei Hart Claims This Is Why She’s Ready To ‘Be A Hoe’ At Age 40

The comedian recently posted a video of herself from her latest comedy show joking about getting back into the dating scene.

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Torrei Hart seems to be getting her groove back!

The 38-year-old comedian recently posted a video of herself from her latest comedy show on Instagram where she stressed that she didn’t get to explore her “hoe” phase at a younger age. But now, she’s breaking loose and letting herself enjoy the part of herself she had to suppress.

She also talked about getting back into dating scene, which has changed a lot since she was married in her early 20s to ex-husband Kevin Hart.

“The dating scene is so different, you know what I’m saying? Cause getting married at 23, I ain’t go to college. You know, I didn’t get a chance to be a h– and do all that s—,” she said as the crowd laughed.

As an example, the native Philadelphian said “Like these b—-es out here h–ing to another level! You know what I’m saying?! I’m trying to h– with this old p—- and they like we don’t want that s—.”

Welp!

 

Hey, if she likes it, we love it!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this?

RELATED NEWS:

WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex Husband Kevin Hart’s New Baby With Wife Eniko

Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart ‘Is Packing’ Down There

Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No Longer Speaking

Torrei Hart Claims This Is Why She’s Ready To ‘Be A Hoe’ At Age 40 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Torrei Hart Claims This Is Why She’s Ready To ‘Be A Hoe’ At Age 40

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close