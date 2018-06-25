CLOSE
Let Shanah Walton AKA The Bitcoin Bombshell Show You How She Tripled Up

The latest episode of the Cryptology Podcast features one of the rare Black women currently getting to the cryptocurrency bag.

Digital Cryptocurrency Bitcoin : Illustration

Source: Chesnot / Getty

On Episode 22 of The Cryptology Podcast Elgin is joined by Jadi & Dutch as they sit down with Shanah Walton aka Bitcoin Bombshell to discuss being a Blackwoman in the Cryptocurrency space.

From taking a tip from a friend and tripling her investment to wanted to empower other women by creating her own brand “Bitcoin Bombshell.”

Stream via Soundcloud below and download in the Apple Podcast store.

Visit the Bombshell’s website www.bitcoinbombshell.com for all content Crypto related and follow her on IG at @BitcoinBombshell.

You can also catch her in person this weekend, June 30th @ Parlor Conversations Networking Mixer: The Evolution Of Fintech with focus on Bitcoin, CryptoCurrrency, and Blockchain.

Get your tickets here.

Let Shanah Walton AKA The Bitcoin Bombshell Show You How She Tripled Up was originally published on globalgrind.com

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

