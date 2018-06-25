CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Birthday Gal: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood Movies Of All Time

Do you agree?

Leave a comment
Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

LaLa Anthony may be known for slaying red carpets, having A- List friends and starring in hit TV shows these days — but she’ll never let you forget that she’s a chick from the hood. Let’s not forget what she told Wendy Williams back in June about leaving New York when her husband, Carmelo Anthony, was traded to Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Brooklyn native definitely has the whole “hood classy” thing down pat, and her role on Power is further proof that there’s some La’Keisha buried (not too) deep inside of her.

We caught up with the jack of all trades and she dished on her favorite classic hood films of all time. We gotta say, it’s a pretty solid list — but did your fave make the cut? Hit the flip to check it out.

Birthday Gal: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood Movies Of All Time was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Birthday Gal: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood Movies Of All Time

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close