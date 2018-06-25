LaLa Anthony may be known for slaying red carpets, having A- List friends and starring in hit TV shows these days — but she’ll never let you forget that she’s a chick from the hood. Let’s not forget what she told Wendy Williams back in June about leaving New York when her husband, Carmelo Anthony, was traded to Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Brooklyn native definitely has the whole “hood classy” thing down pat, and her role on Power is further proof that there’s some La’Keisha buried (not too) deep inside of her.

Always Knew LaLa Anthony Was A Hood Chick She Playing This Part To Well 😄 — K White (@K_PURRTY_White) May 9, 2013

We caught up with the jack of all trades and she dished on her favorite classic hood films of all time. We gotta say, it’s a pretty solid list — but did your fave make the cut? Hit the flip to check it out.

Birthday Gal: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood Movies Of All Time was originally published on globalgrind.com

