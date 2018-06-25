CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s Tweet Telling Him To “Be A Man”

Fallon regrets his "humanizing" of Trump from 2 years ago

Leave a comment
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

Source: Handout / Getty

It was nearly two years ago that a lot of people turned on Jimmy Fallon after an episode of The Tonight Show that many viewed as the normalization of a monster. Last week, Fallon revealed in an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Season” that the 2016 gag where he rubbed Donald Trump‘s hair and the following media backlash changed his life.

It looks like Trump caught wind of the news that Fallon wasn’t happy about his disowning of the incident, and of course, he had to tweet about it. He went off on the late night host demanding he, “be a man” about the situation, even though he took so much heat.

Jimmy Fallon is known to be non-confrontational to a fault–which is what got him in the “humanizing” incident in the first place–so many didn’t even expect him to reply, but he did so perfectly.

In response to being told to be a man, Fallon announced that he would be making a donation to RAICES in Donald Trump’s name. The Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services is an advocacy group that has been at forefront of the fight to reunite detained undocumented immigrant families in the wake of Trump’s zero tolerance policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jimmy might not have won back all of the viewers he upset back in 2016, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.

Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s Tweet Telling Him To “Be A Man” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s Tweet Telling Him To “Be A Man”

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close