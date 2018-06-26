The Senegal Soccer team is always repping Africa the right way, making them proud, and having fun while doing it. Just before competing against Japan during the Fifa World Cup on Sunday, the team was seen dancing as they warmed up. Their jumping warm-up caught the attention of folks on social media, who realized that the moves seemed eerily familiar.

Senegal showing the world you can also have a bit of fun with your warm up #Senegal #SENJPN #WorldCup # pic.twitter.com/ch4CiNZ7Rt — Jamie Deakin (@JamieRdeakin) June 24, 2018

It’s almost like we’ve seen another group of guys hit this move. Like Dru Hill:

I Had to do it 😂😂😂😂 shouts #Senegal pic.twitter.com/QOan73eW4i — Veteran Freshman – #FreeYusufYuie (@yusufyuie215) June 24, 2018

From a Dru Hill hop, to a Ducktales bop:

The Senegal warm-up is even better with Ducktales music. pic.twitter.com/4VvyxeyOC4 — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) June 25, 2018

And what’s a viral video without some Beyoncè music:

Ducktales music? Nah. The Senegal warm-up is MUCH better with Beyonce's Single Ladies! pic.twitter.com/4Y7xIyBxI4 — Not my division (@AlphaDog2000) June 25, 2018

Shot out to the Senegalese Futbòl team and all their litness.

via GIPHY

Someone Put Dru Hill Music Over The Senegal Soccer Team’s Warm Up Dance And We Can’t Stop Laughing was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: