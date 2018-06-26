The Senegal Soccer team is always repping Africa the right way, making them proud, and having fun while doing it. Just before competing against Japan during the Fifa World Cup on Sunday, the team was seen dancing as they warmed up. Their jumping warm-up caught the attention of folks on social media, who realized that the moves seemed eerily familiar.
It’s almost like we’ve seen another group of guys hit this move. Like Dru Hill:
From a Dru Hill hop, to a Ducktales bop:
And what’s a viral video without some Beyoncè music:
Shot out to the Senegalese Futbòl team and all their litness.
Someone Put Dru Hill Music Over The Senegal Soccer Team’s Warm Up Dance And We Can’t Stop Laughing was originally published on globalgrind.com