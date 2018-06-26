CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Co Schools Switch Up Arrival/Dismissal Times

For the 2018-2019 school year, them bells will be ringing at a different time than before. The purpose of the change of times for arrival/dismissal of some schools are so that they can operate more efficiently, according to Interim Chief Academic Officer Dr. Mary McComas.

“The changes are slight in most cases, and we want parents to be aware of them as early as possible to help plan for when schools open to students on Tuesday, September 4.”

Some of the effected schools in the Northeast Disctrict that has been effected include:

Honeygo Elementary 9:15 a.m./ 3:50 p.m.

Joppa View Elementary 9:30 a.m./ 4:05 p.m.

Parkville Middle 8:15 a.m./ 2:50 p.m.

Pine Grove Middle 8:15 a.m./ 2:50 p.m.

White Oak 9 a.m. /3:35 p.m.

For a full list of schools that are effected with the new schedule, GO HERE!

