CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

James Harden Makes History, Goes Home With His First NBA MVP Award

You can tell he's been waiting for this moment for a long time

Leave a comment
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Rockets star James Harden is officially the NBA’s 2017-18 MVP.

His spot at the top has felt like the general consensus among fans for a while now, but it didn’t become cemented until Harden was announced as the MVP during the NBA Awards on Monday night. This is the point guard’s first MVP award, despite finishing second twice in his career before. Beyond that, his win marked a first in NBA history.

Harden’s former Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook, was the NBA MVP winner in the 2016-17 season, while his other former teammate, Kevin Durant, won MVP for the 2013-14 season. All three players were drafted by the Thunder in consecutive seasons — which makes the first time three different players drafted by a franchise in consecutive years have been named MVP.

After believing he should have won Most Valuable Player last year but coming away empty-handed, Harden chose not to prepare a speech this time–So when the Rockets star finished off an amazing season by walking away with the game’s top individual honor, he was most definitely flabbergasted.

He goes on to deliver a speech, honoring his mother whom he calls his, “backbone.”

James Harden was the league’s scoring champ, averaging 30.4 points while leading the Rockets to a franchise-record 65 victories. He was the fourth player to average at least 30 points per game and help lead his team to 65 wins, joining the likes of Stephen CurryMichael Jordan (twice) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Catch James Harden’s full MVP acceptance speech below.

James Harden Makes History, Goes Home With His First NBA MVP Award was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading James Harden Makes History, Goes Home With His First NBA MVP Award

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…

Check out all the fashion and beauty from all the melanin in the room.
06.22.18
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close